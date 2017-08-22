Rain; gusty wind’s likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Sindh, Khayber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is likely in Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirbad, Kalat, Zhob divisions while at isolated places in Sibbi, Nasirabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan whereas hot and humid to grip other parts of the country.—APP