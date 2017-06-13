Rain, gusty winds likely

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at few places in Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Multan divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. The Lahore Met Dept has predicted two – three more spells of thunderstorm-rain and isolated hailstorm associated with windstorm in Punjab, AJK and KP during the month of June.

According to a PMD spokesman, weather outlook for the month of June 2017, has been prepared based on regional and global weather conditions incorporating the climate system dynamics. As per weather outlook Northern half of the country is expected to receive more precipitation than the southern half of the country.—APP