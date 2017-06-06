Rain, gusty winds expected

Islamabad

Dust thunderstorm and rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, very hot and dry weather is likely to persist elsewhere in the country. The highest maximum temperature recorded of some cities on Monday: Sibbi 50, Bhakkar 48, Dadu, Gujerat and Dera Ghazi Khan 47, Rawalpindi 45 and Islamabad 44 degree centigrade.

The Faisalabad city on Monday observed a very hot and scorching day due to which city roads were seen deserted.—APP