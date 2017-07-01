Rain, flooding continue playing havoc in Karachi, 11 killed

Karachi

Heavy showers lashed different areas of the metropolis Thursday evening amd Friday morning , leaving several areas flooded including Saddar and Sindh Governor and CM houses, office of Karachi Mayor and most localities without electricity.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents, including drowning, electrocution, and ceiling collapse, this monsoon season. Of these victims, four were children.

Numerous roads in the city were flooded with waist-deep water, as clogged and dysfunctional drains added to the woes of the citizens.

However, policemen in the Central District started relief work early night, helping motorists stuck in the downpour, assisting them in pushing their vehicles to the roadsides, and trying to determine and fix car problems.

As many as 160 feeders tripped, plunging a large number of localities into darkness. Some of these areas included Malir, Airport and its surroundings, Liaquatabad, Keamari, Gulshan Iqbal Block 10, Shershah, North Karachi, Federal B Area Block 2, and Saddar.

K-Electric has also received complaints of broken electricity wires due to rain.

The company, while noting that work to resume power supply will commence only after the rain ceases, advised people to stay away from electric poles, PMTs, and broken electric wires.

Rainwater flooded the city’s main thoroughfares, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, near Gora Qabrustan. Rainwater also entered houses and mosques of KBR society near Gujjar Nala and roads adjacent to Governor and CM house.

Karachi Vegetable market gave the most disturbing look as water pathways were filled with water and piles of rotten vegetables were giving unbearable bad smell.

Sindh government has declared rain emergency in the government hospitals of the city, whereas Director Met has confirmed that their website has been hacked.

Traffic Police have advised the commuters to ensure they are driving with proper headlights and dry themselves before getting behind the steering wheel.

Elected district representatives and members of district administration remain engaged in draining out the rainwater from their respective mandated constituencies and areas.

Residents living in the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) area were stuck in their houses as the roads outside were completely flooded with rainwater. Areas surrounding Teen Talwar, Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, and Khayaban-e-Rahat have been the worst affected.

Urban flooding in most parts of the metropolis has brought Rangers personnel out on the roads to help residents as the system in place by the local administration has failed.

In Sector 7-B of Orangi Town, Rangers cleared the drains with heavy machinery, according to the Rangers spokesperson. Besides, the Rangers and police personnel also helped people who were stranded on roads in Baldia Town, Liaquatabad, and near Sindh Hotel.

Two children drowned on Thursday in the metropolis’ Punjab Chowrangi area. The children were playing in a pool of water which had accumulated in an under-construction underpass, said rescue sources.

Rescue services added that they have recovered a body from the area while the search for the second body is underway. The children were between the age of eight and ten.—INP