Rain, flash floods claim 43 lives across country: NDMA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

At least 43 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon rainfall and the flooding caused by it, according to a report published by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). According to the report, 11 casualties were reported in Punjab, 15 in Balochistan, six in Sindh and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similarly, rains took the lives of four people in Fata and five people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The report also highlights infrastructural damage, noting that 60 houses have so far been destroyed by monsoon rains. The NDMA has also recorded the deaths of four children in Waziristan over the last 24 hours due to rain and flooding. The bodies of three victims were recovered, while one remains missing.

The rains left most of the rivers in the country flowing at normal levels; however, the Kabul River at Nowshera and the Chenab at Marala rivers are experiencing low levels of flooding. The report also states that the Tarbela and Mangla dams are nearly at full capacity following heavy downpours. Tarbela dam’s reservoir is at a current level of 1,475.76 feet, 95 per cent of its maximum capacity of 1,550 feet. Mangla dam’s reservoir is at a current level of 1,201.65 feet, 96.75pc of its maximum capacity of 1,242 feet.

All necessary materials had been provided to concerned institutions to avoid any loss that could be caused by heavy rains or floods. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had also launched awareness campaign to avoid losses that could be caused by heavy rains, spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority Brig (Retd), Mukhtar Ahmed said while talking to a private news channel. “All necessary equipments, life jackets, boats and other materials had been purchased as precautionary measures, “ he said.

A national level conference was held where PDMA and other stakeholders participated, he said. “We have issued alert to all the stakeholders and concerned institutions so that precautionary measures could be taken to cope with heavy rains or flood situation, “ he said. The Spokesperson said that awareness campaign was launched to provide information to the people so that they could adopt precautionary measures to avoid any mishap that may be caused due to heavy rains or floods. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday advised the public to vacate dangerous buildings, remain away from electric wires and avoid swimming during rain.

The NDMA has asked for clearance of sewerage, drainage system in all major cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar by all stakeholders. Recent rains have highlighted some of the weaknesses/ anomalies which if not addressed can aggravate flooding situation in urban centres as well as along the water courses, the NDMA noted.—APP