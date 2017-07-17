Following the forecast of heavy rainfall in Karachi, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has declared rain emergency in Karachi. Mayor Karachi has cancelled holidays of KMC workers so that citizens should face no problem. But after all these measures cleaning of drains should be done on priority so that there is no risk of over flow of rain water and machinery should be made standby to meet any untoward situation.
Rain emergency
Following the forecast of heavy rainfall in Karachi, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has declared rain emergency in Karachi. Mayor Karachi has cancelled holidays of KMC workers so that citizens should face no problem. But after all these measures cleaning of drains should be done on priority so that there is no risk of over flow of rain water and machinery should be made standby to meet any untoward situation.