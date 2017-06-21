Rain, dust, thunder- shower expected

Islamabad

Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islmabad and upper Punjab and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and humid weather to continue else where in the country.

Rainfall is forecast at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, however, light rain/drizzle expected at few places along Sindh coast during this time span. Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country.

Westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds occured at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, D.G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara division, Islamabad and kashmir while weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were Nokkundi 47øC, Dalbandin 46øC, Sibbi, Sh.Benazirabad, Dadu, Bhakkar 45øC.—APP