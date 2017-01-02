Rain at isolated places likely

Biting cold brings life to halt in GB

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains in the country including Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated light rain/ snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta and Zhob divisions, while light-to-moderate snowfall is also expected over the hills of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this period. ‘Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the mountainous areas of KP, GB and Kashmir,’ he said.

Meanwhile it, it is reported that severe cold weather condition disturbs the routine life in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday as entire GB was covered by fogy clouds.

Skardu remained coldest places in Gilgit-Baltistan with minimum temperature minus 8 degree centigrade Monday.—APP