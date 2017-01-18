Rain at few areas likely

Islamabad

Mostly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts of the country with chances of more rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Rainfall with snow over hills is forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while cold and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.—APP