Rain affectees waiting for relief goods

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

People of Zhob and Sherani districts, who were affected by the recent monsoon rains and flash floods, are still waiting for government aid. Dozen villages were badly affected during torrential rain and storm, while properties and standing crops were also affected.

“Despite the announcement of help with affectees, so for neither the provincial government nor the Provincial Disaster Management Authority bothered to enquire about us,” said a villager while talking to this scribe, who wished not to be named, adding, no one has gotten a penny from the provincial government and district administration. He lamented.