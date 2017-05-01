Railways uplift plan widely hailed

Lahore

A plan of the Pakistan Railways to upgrade its infrastructure, including dualization of rail tracks over 5,582-km in 11 different sections and laying new tracks between different cities across the country on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis, has been widely appreciated by the different section of society.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, former chairman of LCCI standing committee on travel, tourism and hospitality Aleem Javed Chaudhary welcomed the plan and said it would enhance capacity of the Pakistan Railways to accommodate additional passenger and cargo traffic by increasing the rail service.

He said upgragation of the PR infrastructure would also be helpful to boost the sector of tourism and more international tourists could be attracted to the country especially after the construction of Islamabad-Muree-Muzaffarabad railway track.

Vice President Traders Association Ferozpur Road Mian Azhar Malik said business opportunities would also expand in the country after dualization of track on ML-1 and ML-2. He said traffic load on existing road network was expected to increase manifold with the operation of Gawadar port and linkages between Pakistan and China as well as landlocked Central Asian states through the economic corridor.

He underlined the importance of cheap,speedy and safe mode of transportation, saying Pakistan Railways was the only one that had potential to absorb the entire traffic load in Pakistan as well as from regional countries.—APP