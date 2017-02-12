Railways to construct 180 flats till June

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has directed the authorities concerned to ensure construction of 180 new residential flats for employees before June.

Under the project, residential flats would be constructed in several cities including the provincial capitals to provide housing facilities to the employees, said an official of the Ministry of Railways.

He said the flats would be of class- III and class- IV that would be constructed in Lahore, Narowal and Karachi with estimated cost of Rs. 640 million.

The flats were being constructed by railway’s subsidiary organization Railcop and a private company, which won bid for the lowest rate in an open tender, the official added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railway is planning to renovate and rehabilitate 31 more railway stations across the country for providing better facilities to the passengers. Reconstruction of Bahawalpur, Okara, Sahiwal, Raiwind, Narowal, Nankana Sahib and Hassanabdal stations were in progress while 31 stations were under finalization for renovation and provision of basic passenger amenities, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that Pakistan Railways had spent Rs 451.256 million on account of repairs, renovation and reconstruction of railway stations during the tenure of the present government.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has developed indigenous software and made ticketing and reservation through e-ticketing system initially for 36 trains with effect from October last year.—APP