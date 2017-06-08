Railways sign agreement with GE for purchase of 20 locomotives

New locomotives to enhance capacity of Pakistan Railways: Saad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways Wednesday signed an agreement with United States company General Electric (GE) for purchase of 20 state-of-the-art locomotives.

This new contract complemented a previous deal for 55 GE locomotives, the first of which joined the fleet of Pakistan Railways earlier this year. Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, who oversaw the signing ceremony along with United States ambassador David Hale, said his ministry was looking forward to the US cooperation in upgradation of Carriage Factory, Islamabad and Locomotive Factory Risalpur.

Secretary Railways Parveen Agha and other high officials also attended the ceremony.

Federal Minister for Railways Kha-waja Saad Rafique said that new locomotives will en-hance capacity of Pakistan Railways to meet growing need of the country.

The minister said Pakistan Railways had a positive experience with the United States and their cooperation was continuing since 1950s.

He said the equipment provided by United States was highly satisfactory and reliable. The US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale in his brief remarks said, “Trade by definition is a two way street.

Just as these locomotives will benefit Pakistan by increasing Pakistan Railways’ capacity to carry passengers and cargo across the country, they also benefit America, being manufactured in Erie, Pennsylvania, bringing jobs and economic growth to America’s heartland.”

He said America was both Pakistan’s largest export market and one of its top investors. In 2016, two way annual trade between the United States and Pakistan was valued at roughly $5.5 billion dollars, he added. “We hope it will increase, and we are working towards that end.”

The ambassador said, “Many American companies, including GE, have been investing here for decades. American companies employ, directly and indirectly, over 60,000 Pakistanis.” “We are proud of the state of the art technology that American companies bring to Pakistan.

We are proud of the high standards of professionalism and business ethics introduced by American companies. We are proud of the contributions American companies have made to Pakistan’s development through corporate social responsibility programs,” he added.

Pakistan Railways had been modernizing its systems with the help of world renowned companies like GE through transparent bidding. The new locomotives will be lighter weight and will operate on 2,000 horse power and will help meet Railways growing needs.

In 2015, GE and Pakistan Railways signed their first agreement for 55 Evolution Series Locomotives, 32 of which were already in the country. The government planned to increase share of rail in transportation from 4 percent to 20 percent within the next 10 years.