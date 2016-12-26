Railways registers 1487 cases against encroachers

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways had registered 1487 cases and arrested 1614 accused indulged in illegal encroachments of its land during the current campaign. The cases were being trialed in courts and land under un-authorized occupation had been retrieved, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To retrieve encroached land, an anti-encroachment campaign was initiated and land measuring 3522 acres had been so far retrieved, out of which about 1000 acres land had been retrieved during last three years.

It was an ongoing campaign which would continue till the elimination of encroachments. The campaign was being monitored by divisional superintendents, railways headquarter and at the level of railways ministry.

The official said a comprehensive policy had been drawn to prevent further encroachments. This policy made concerned Pakistan Railways officials and railways police jointly responsible in case of any new encroachment.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and joint procedure orders had been issued for strict implementation of this policy while First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to railways judicial magistrate for expeditious trial, he said.—APP