After Railways, now oil tankers!

AS political situation remains uncertain, oil tankers strike added a new dimension to the prevailing crisis raising apprehensions about fuel shortage, surge in transportation costs and difficulties for commuters. There is no denying the fact that oil tankers took advantage of political instability to press for their demands, which are, by all means, illegal and compliance of quality parameters is vital for saving life of the people.

There was absolutely no justification for the strike as OGRA and government were demanding nothing but compliance of eight-year-old legal standards for oil tankers. For the sake of transparency, OGRA had hired the services of two separate third party inspection companies to verify claims by the oil marketing companies that up to forty percent tankers were complying with the 2009 OGRA technical standards for fuel transportation and to identify the reasons for frequent accidents caused by substandard tankers. It transpired that 95% tankers do not conform to specifications and standards posing grave threats, which was highlighted by killing of 150 people when an oil tanker overturned, caught fire and exploded in a huge fireball in June this year at Ahmadpur Sharqia. Life is more precious than anything else but mafias in this country want to mould laws into their own favour. Whenever government or regulatory authorities check violators to observe and abide by legal requirements, they behave like cartels and blackmail the government. Despite the fact that government and OGRA stand is correct, government offered to relax the condition by giving more time to tankers to comply with specifications but still the tanker mafia decided to continue with the strike. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has clarified that there is no shortage of oil as sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel were available in the country. However, disruption in distribution system would create shortage at pumps, therefore, the issue is being exploited by some vested interests. Pakistan Railways deserves credit for offering its services for upcountry supply of oil but the question of distribution would still be there. The problem may be resolved through dialogue but there should be no compromise on quality issues.

