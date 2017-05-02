Railways in Pakistan

Fida Zaman

Via Email

For decades the Pakistan Railways is seen to be in the worst condition but now some changes have been brought about by showing some seriousness. The Pakistan Railways has upgraded its all-economy class of Pakistan Express, increasing its electricity supply so that its fans and lights can function throughout its Karachi to Rawalpindi and vice versa journey. Besides, the train’s old coaches have been replaced with new ones that will facilitate passengers with more comfortable seats and features. And the train’s tickets have been at a point for the passengers to be tackled. The train’s ticket from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad costs Rs.410 and Rs.1,400 is charged for a Rawalpindi to Karachi trip. Pakistan Railways is to renovate 31 more stations such as Gojar Khan, Jhelum, Lala Musa, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Sangla Hill, Faislabad, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot Cantt, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Dera Nawab Shah, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Rohri, Tando Adam and Hyderabad. The right step in this regard is essential for the people for fast travelling to reach the destination well in time. Also the rate of accidents occurrence is low and the people are comfortable and relaxed to reach their destinations. I request the government of Pakistan to provide facilities to Railways to make it still better.