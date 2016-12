lahore

Pakistan Railways (PR) and Bestway Cement Company on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for transportation of coal. The MoU signing ceremony was held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here and the agreement was signed by Pakistan Railways Chief Marketing Manager Abdul Hameed Razi and Bestway Cement Company Senior Marketing Manager Syed Kamran Faisal.

Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and other railway official were also present on the occasion.—APP