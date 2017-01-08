Railways being improved on modern lines for safe, cheap travelling: Saad

Bahawalpur/Lodhran

Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique said the performance of Pakistan Railways (PR) is being improved on modern lines for the provision of safe, cheap, and fastest mode of traveling to its passengers.

Talking to newsmen at Bahawalpur on Saturday after visiting the injured students of Lodhran railway accident in Victoria Hospital, he said the rail traffic of the department has increased many folds, which consists of sixty five thousand trains including goods train annually across the country.

He said in order to avert accidents, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being changed and medical, blood and psychology tests became mandatory for operative staff of rail traffic.

With reference to train accident at Lodhran, he said that human error could not be ignored in this tragedy so train’s driver, assistant driver and gatekeeper is in police custody for interrogation after registering case against them.

While responding to a question, he said that under a comprehensive plan Pakistan Railways is upgrading major railways station into model railways stations under a phased programme.

Saad Rafique said the construction work of Bahawalpur’s railway station costing Rs280m is also in progress and will be completed by December. He further stated the after the completion of the inquiry its report will be published for public also.

He also announced a financial assistance of Rs.1.5m for those killed in train accident and Rs0.3m for injured children. He also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in train accident at Lodhran.

He added that the driver, assistant driver and gatekeeper had been taken into custody for interrogation. Rafique said there were questions related to the crash which would only be answered when the investigation is complete. He added that human error and the presence of dense fog could not be ruled out as the reason for the crash.

Later on Khawaja Saad Rafique also visited bereaved families in Lodhran and offered condolence with the heirs of the children.

Later addressing newly elected members of Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Railways Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the whole region.

He said after completion of various projects under CPEC the trade volume of regional countries including China, Central Asia, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey and India will be routed through road and rail network of Pakistan, which will bring huge revenue for the country.—SABAH