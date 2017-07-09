Rail track upgradation

Trains carry a pretty large number of people across the country daily as they prefer travelling by this mode of transportation because of comfort and facilities they get in the bogies by and large. It is quite appreciable that concerted and committed efforts are being made by the present government to upgrade the railway system plugging the loopholes here and there and in particular to ensure much needed improvement in the rail track and increasing the trains speed sufficiently to enable the passengers to cover long distances in comparatively shorter duration.

According to the reports, main railway line from Karachi to Peshawar is also going to be upgraded under great game changer CPEC keeping in view all safety measures according to the international standards. Under the project, all level crossings on the main railway line will be eliminated by instead providing underpasses and flyovers.

It is good to note that after the comprehensive project of upgrading of rail track, the trains speed will be increased approximately to 160 km per hour which is not more than 100 km per hour at the maximum. Reports said a high level delegation of China National Railway is visiting Pakistan on July 11 to finalize the terms and conditions of the agreement which China and Pakistan had agreed about a month ago.

It is a matter of bitter record that in the past also number of attempts were made to upgrade the track on the main railway line from Peshawar to Karachi to increase trains speed but somehow these had not materialized quite unfortunately mainly due to lack of political will and commitment and non-availability of resources quite heavily required for this purpose. This is sincerely wished and hoped that this time the project, which is to be launched, implemented and financed under CPEC, will be completed within stipulated period and as a result of this much desired development the passengers will be able to get better and faster travelling facilities on trains.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

