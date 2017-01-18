Raid in Korangi, PIB Colony leads to 6 arrests

Staff Reporter

Police searching for gangs of lock breakers which has been operative in Karachi for the last one week, raided Korangi, and PIB Colony areas, arrested six persons, and recovered arms and ammunition, said an announcement here

Sources said that PIB Colony has suddenly become a focal point for drug dealers and lock breaking gangsters, thieves and dacoits.

Even the old Sabzi Mandi area has become centre for such activities.

A footage showed lock breakers opened Utility Store there, and made good their escape after looting cash and good from there. Shop-keepers complained that the area has become a problem for them. A sixth such incident was reported from there in four days.

They have sought the help of Inspector General A D Khawaja in protecting their businesses.