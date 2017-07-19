Raheel’s policy not to be different from parliament: Aziz

Saudi military alliance

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The issue of the appointment of former Army Chief Raheel Sharif as the head of the thirty nine nation Islamic military alliance once again surfaced in Senate on Tuesday with lawmakers including Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani raising questions on the role of Raheel Sharif in the alliance. Responding to the queries of the lawmakers, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the former army chief will implement the same policy as formulated by Pakistan’s parliament. The Adviser said that the ToRs governing the operations of the Islamic military alliance had not been finalised yet.“There must be a meeting between member nations in order for the ToRs to be finalised, which has not been possible,” he said while assuring that parliament would be briefed regarding the ToRs as soon as they took shape. However, lawmakers responded to his statement by questioning why the former army chief had been sent to Saudi Arabia if the ToRs were still unclear, with Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani questioning why Sharif was in Saudi Arabia if he was not yet leading any army.Rabbani further asked how the government had deemed it okay to send a former army chief — who has knowledge of the country’s nuclear secrets — to a sensitive area without even knowing what he would be doing there Senator Farhatullah Babar asked why Raheel Sharif had announced 10 months prior to his retirement that he would not be looking for an extension in his tenure as army chief. “What was the purpose of making the announcement so far in advance,” he asked, “particularly if no offers had been made to him at that point?”Babar asked whether Sharif wished to signal his availability post-retirement to Saudi Arabia and whether the announcement was made for the benefit of the Saudi leadership. The senator called for an investigation into the matter.Senator Ilyas Bilour said Pakistani lawmakers would not allow there to be any sectarian conflict in the country while asserting that ToRs against Iran would not be acceptable. “The country will be destroyed if there is sectarian conflict,” he warned.The government of Pakistan had agreed to give a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to Raheel Sharif to lead a 39-nation alliance of Muslim states led by Saudi Arabia. With a Joint Command Centre headquartered in Riyadh, the alliance includes Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Sudan, Malaysia, Egypt, Yemen and other Muslim countries.