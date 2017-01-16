Raheel in Davos

HE no longer holds the coveted position of Chief of Army Staff but is still in the news for all the good reasons because of firmness and steadfastness he showed during his tenure in fighting terrorism. After reports that Saudis have entrusted him the responsibility of leading Islamic military alliance on terrorism, Gen Raheel Sharif (Retd) has now reportedly been invited to annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos to speak on the subject of terrorism.

This is for the first time that a former Army Chief of Pakistan has been invited to speak at the forum. Gen Pervez Musharraf (Retd) had also addressed the forum but in his capacity as head of the state. As sessions at the WEF also relates to terrorism, we believe who else can be more qualified and competent than Raheel to give his inputs on this crucial subject. We are sure that the way he successfully led the war on terror, the fruits of which are visible on the streets in Pakistan, he will also furnish some concrete proposals to take the war against militancy to some logical conclusion. In fact the invitation extended to Raheel Sharif by the forum is itself an acknowledgement of the successes achieved by Pakistan while fighting different terrorists groups including those sponsored by foreign states. We hope that our political parties, whose leaders have not been invited, would not stir up any controversy on this matter. Given his experience and stature we expect Raheel Sharif would continue to contribute in anti-terror efforts in whatever way he could either by addressing important forums or by becoming part of any important institution in this regard without giving any ears to the criticism at home. In fact the way Pakistan, despite limited resources, has registered incomparable successes in war on terror; other countries can benefit and learn from its experiences and successes. If the world is really interested in wiping out the menace, a coordinated and joint approach which involves sharing of experiences, resources and technology can help achieve the ultimate objective.

