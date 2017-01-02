Radwanska survives battle in Shenzhen

Beijing

Top-Seeded Agnieszka Radwanska saved three match points before edging Duan Yingying of China 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in the first round of the Shenzhen Open yesterday.

Radwanska, the defending champion, cruised through the first set without facing a break point, but struggled in the final two sets, dropping serve five times to the 103rd-ranked wildcard entry in Shenzhen.

The Pole relied on her strong defense to close out the match in just under 2 1/2 hours, chasing down a well-placed drop shot and hitting a forehand crosscourt winner to set up match point.

In other matches, second-seeded Simona Halep, the 2015 champion, defeated Jelena Jankovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; third-seeded Johanna Konta routed Cagla Buyukakcay 6-2, 6-0; and Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic took out fifth-seeded Timea Babos 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In Brisbane, Australia, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza finished off a first-round match for the first time at the Brisbane International, and extended Sam Stosur’s unhappy run in the process with a 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-5 win yesterday.

The fourth-seeded Muguruza saved three set points in the first and rallied from a break down in the third to win in 2 hours, 45 minutes on a humid afternoon. In two previous trips to the season-opening event, Muguruza struggled with injuries and hadn’t completed a match.

The loss extended a slump for Stosur, the 32-year-old Australian who hasn’t won a competitive singles match since the first round of the US Open in September and hasn’t advanced past the second round at her home tournament in Queensland state.

No. 5 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 6 Elina Svitolina and No. 8 Roberta Vinci were among the women’s seeds advancing.

In the men’s, another of Australia’s local hopes went out in the first round with No. 8-seeded David Ferrer beating error-prone Bernard Tomic 6-3, 7-5.—AFP