Radd-ul-Fasaad aims at changing negative thinking: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a round table dialogue on – Culture of Tolerance: Reviving the Indigenous Narrative organized by the National Institute of Cultural Studies here Thursday said that the narratives which enjoyed national consensus invariably proved successful.

Minister said that the national narrative reflected the aspirations of the people while the legislators represented the will of the people and whenever they were distanced from the national narrative, the country had to suffer. She said that political parties, political leaders and workers had given great sacrifices for strengthening the democratic culture in the country.

She said that the government in consultation with all the stakeholders was striving to revive the indigenous national narrative which was pushed back by the upsurge of terrorism and extremism in the 1980s, for which undemocratic rules in the country were also responsible to a great extent.

Marriyum recalled that in the 1950s to 1970s Pakistan used to be a peaceful society and the indigenous narrative that prevailed during that period immensely contributed to national unity and integration.