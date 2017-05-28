RAC stages play to end menace of drug

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arranged a stage play “Dhop aur Chhaon” to raise awareness about menace of drug here on Saturday. The play was written and directed by Naheed Manzoor. Brig Hammad Dogar flanked by Joint Director, ANF Riaz Hussain Somoro, and Resident Director RAC, Waqar Ahmed was chief guest on the occasion.

The theme of the play revolves around of drug addicted family who destroyed their lives.

It was an awareness campaign to keep a vigilant eye on children to save them from drug addiction and others such evils.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Hammad Dogar said that ANF was utilizing all resources to combat menace of drugs and he urged the citizens to play their effective role to eradicate this evil from the society. He praised Naheed Manzoor who had done a wonderful job.—APP