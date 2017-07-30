RAC stages play ‘Bawa Luchi’ for dwellers of twin cities

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Saturday organized a funny stage play “Bawa Luchi” aimed to provide neat and clean entertainment to the families of twin cities and to facilitate the local drama artists.

The play was written by M. Aslam Bhatti and directed by Fazal Karim Mughal while acted by Naeem Tota, Naeem Bubba, Lubna Shahzadi, Rizwana Khan Ehsan Awan, Jhalak Ali, Usman Ali Mughal, Shams Aqbal, Nisar Kalia, Fazal Karim, Arshad Khan, Nayyab, Agha Shabir and Javed Iqbal.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of young talent for highlighting social issues. He also lauded the writer, director and artists for staging the play.