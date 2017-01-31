RAC organizes family stage play ‘Pasban’

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

A family stage play ‘Pasban’ written by Naheed Manzoor was presented by Super Moon Communication under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with National Action Plan.

Members Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem were guests of honor accompanied by Executive Director Super Moon Umer Farooq,

Tehsil Member Shazia Rizwan, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The play was a tribute to the sacrifices of armed forces against terrorism. The play was acted by Laiba Ali, Reha Yousaf, Imran Rushdi, Ali, Amin Shahzada, Rana Kashif, Sobia and Masud Khawaja. A large number of people from twin city attended the play.