RAC organizes calligraphic competition

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

In connection with the sacred month of Ramzan ul Mubarak, Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a calligraphic Competition among young calligraphers of the region here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Talat Mehmood Gondal was chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony flanked by Naheed Manzoor, DG Khubaib Foundation Abdul Hafeez and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Senior Calligraphers Aftab Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Azeem Iqbal adjudged the competition. Rehmat Ali secured first position; Muhammad Awais bagged second, Zia ul Qamar got third while Azka Amin remained fourth in the competition.

Addressing at the prize distribution ceremony, Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal said that it was an appreciable step to get Islamic values recognized in young generation. He said Rawalpindi Arts Council is providing platform to young talent of the region in every field. Naheed Manzoor, DG Khubaib Foundation Abdul Hafeez and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed also addressed on the occasion.