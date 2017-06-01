RAC gains distinction in CM Talent Hunt Programme

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has achieved a distinction in grand finale of music and painting competitions held under Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme. According to RAC spokesman, in Music Competition held on May 24 at Alhamara Hall Lahore, Maria Kanwal bagged third position while Maher Anjum and Ahsan Ullah awarded encouragement prizes.

Similarly, in all Punjab Painting Competition held on May 26, Asma Bibi, Aleena Azhar and Asifa Jabeen also secured encouragement prizes. RAC have achieved six positions under the programme, he added.—APP