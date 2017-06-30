Rabbani urges PM to hold Flag Hoisting Ceremony of August 14 at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday proposed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that flag hoisting ceremony on August 14, 2017 may be held in the precincts of the Parliament House to restore the event to its origin.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chairman Senate said, “During democratic Governments flag hoisting was done, in the parliamentary precincts in order to depict that this State is exercising its powers and authority through its chosen representatives, whereas, dictators made attempts to filch the mandate of the people by taking the ceremony behind closed doors.”

The letter details that, “The practice of flag hoisting ceremony started in 1980. During dictatorial regimes, in 1985, the ceremony was performed in the Presidency. After the elections it was brought to the precincts of Parliament for a short span of two years, whereas after the dismissal of the government by the dictator in 1988, it was again taken back to the Presidency. In 1989, after the end of dictatorial regime, the government of the people brought it back to the precincts of Parliament and flag hoisting ceremonies were held on the lawns of Parliament till 1999.”

The letter further said, “Dictator in 2000, over turned the will of the people and the flag hoisting ceremony was again shifted to Presidency. Thereafter, it was not allowed to return to the precincts of Parliament due to security reasons. It was taken to Convention Centre, which is till date the venue of this important ceremony.”

Chairman Senate has written further that, “It is an admitted fact that during the political governments in recent years there were certain security issues, however, by holding the 23rd March Parade in the center of the capital, a clear and loud message has been sent that we can protect our people and institutions.”

Rabbani added that he has spoken to the Speaker of National Assembly who agrees with these views.

Originally Published by NNI