Rabbani for unity to protect, uphold dignity of Parliament

Muhammad Arshad

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Monday, said that the nation had to forge unity in its ranks to protect, preserve and uphold the dignity of the Parliament and the Constitution.

He said that Parliament reflects the will and aspiration of the people and has a crucial role in strengthening democratic values and foundation of the democracy in the country.

While talking to the media after the wreath laying ceremony at the Monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” at Parliament House, flanked by the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Ayaz Sadiq, Secretary Senate and other senior officers of both the houses of Parliament, the Senate Chairman observed that federation needs to be further strengthened and in this regard we have to reiterate our commitment and resolve to work for making the democracy strong and avoid confrontational course among the institutions of the state.

He said that politics of confrontation in not in the interest of the country and we should act sagaciously to work for the socio-economic development of the country and overcoming the challenges on social, political and economic fronts being faced by the country.

Both the Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly also laid wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” in the Parliament Lawn and paid glowing tributes to those political workers who faced hardships and scarified their lives for upholding of democracy and struggled for supremacy of the Constitution.