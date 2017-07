Muhammad Arshad

Iranian Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly Ali Larijani, Wednesday, made a telephonic call to Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, and invited him to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the re-elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker Larijani mentioned that he would be eagerly waiting to receive Chairman Senate in Tehran, as after attending the ceremony, Chairman Senate shall continue his bilateral engagements in Tehran with top Iranian political leadership.