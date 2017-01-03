Rabbani for promoting Pak products

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has emphasised upon the need for promoting Pakistan’s products in the international markets with the name of ‘Made in Pakistan’.

Speaking at the ‘Brands of the year Award-2016’ distribution ceremony here on Monday night, he said that such as Pakistan’s sports goods are popular in the world, other products should also be promoted. As many as 136 brands were given awards at the ceremony.

Later talking to the media, he said that difference of opinion among politicians is the beauty of democracy, and that democratic process should continue in the country.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive S.M. Muneer said that promotion of brands is very important for the economy. He expressed his confidence that Pakistani brands would further improve their share in the world.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail, IG Police Sindh, A.D. Khawaja, among others, attended the awards distribution ceremony.