Rabbani calls on Rouhani

Parliamentary Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani called on the Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani on Monday in Tehran and felicitated him on assuming the office of the President for the second term. He was also accompanied by a Parliamentary delegation of the Senate of Pakistan. Issues relating to Pakistan- Iran relations as well as the situation in the region came under discussion. Says a massage received have from Tehran on Monday.

The Chairman Senate highlighted the four point agenda which the government of Pakistan would like to pursue with Iran. This includes energy and connectivity, greater economic interaction, addressing the security issues and forging closer parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The Chairman Senate thanked Iran for its principled stand on Kashmir which was recently expressed by the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He also apprised the President about the plight of the Kashmiri people, who are suffering worst kind of torture at the hands of the occupied Indian forces which is using new tactics of brutalities through use of pallet guns. Hundreds of innocent Kashmiris have been blinded as a result of these brutalities.

President Rouhani recalled his two visits to Pakistan during past one year and hoped that the cordial relations between two countries will grow from strength to strength. Other members of the delegation present during the call include Senator Mir Mohammad Yousuf Badini, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Ghous Mohammad Khan Niazi, Senator Raheela Magsi and Ambassador Asif Durrani.