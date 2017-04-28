Rabbani calls for end to redundant education system

IMCG F-7/2 marks 50th anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has called for end to redundant education system and create an environment in which the young minds at schools and colleges could question the taboos of our society. “They are made to believe and accept that whatever is being imposed upon them from the proprietors of elite nexus who keep attributing their misfortunes as will of God.

Rabbani expressed these views while addressing 50-year celebrations and prize distribution ceremony of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F. 7/2.

“These forces have failed to realize that if we sever our connections with the history, we would become headless chickens,” he said. Mian Raza Rabbani said it was unfortunate that our history was distorted and the sayings of the Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah especially his address to the first Constituent Assembly providing guiding principles for a democratic and welfare state either went missing or has been changed.

This is why our younger generation is facing problems to find its identity and is unable to set its direction. Mian Raza Rabbani said that he is hopeful that our younger generation is capable to deliver for promotion of stronger democratic and constitutional values as many of them would not be believe the lessons being taught by these forces against the idea of Pakistan as a welfare democratic state.

He said that the problems being faced by us today are mainly due to this drift from the historic connections and the younger generation adopts whatever is available in desperation to find its identity. He said that country is facing serious problems of terrorism and sectarianism because of the fact that we have disconnected ourselves from history and lost our identity as envisaged in the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that future leadership of Pakistan in this young generation will stand against this injustice of the State and would conserve the constitution of the 1973, and would work for the democratic values and human rights. He hoped that many of them would be the contenders for the Nobel Prizes in their respective discipline.

He said that brightness in the eyes of the daughters of our nation have given me a new confidence that they would be the champions of the women rights. Mian raza Rabbani assured the college that he will stand and help them as much as he can do for changing name of college,earlier Principal Ms. Khalida Makhdoom presented the college report and highlighted the achievements of the college in curriculum and co curricular fields.

Prizes and medals were given away by the chief guest and the guest of honour Ms. Afroze Begum. Later, faculty members were also awarded by the guest of honour.