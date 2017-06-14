Ra’ana Liaquat remembered

Hyderabad

The 27th death anniversary of Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, founder of All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA) and wife of first prime minister of Pakistan, observed here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Chairperson of All Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Begum Almas Zafar paid rich tribute a legend and icon of social mobilization and a crusader for women rights, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, who was the first governor of Sindh, is being remembered on his death anniversary today.

She said that Begum Rana devoted herself to the task of creating political consciousness amongst the Muslim women of the sub-continent. Begum Almas Zafar informed that in 1949, Begum Rana arranged a conference of over 100 active women from all over Pakistan and the conference announced the formation of a voluntary and non-political organization for the social, educational and cultural uplift of the women, named as All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA).

She was nominated as its first President, said Begum Almas Zafar. She said that Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan was a celebrated and courageous diplomat.—APP