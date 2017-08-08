Quiz competition under ID celebrations organized at FJWU

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Monday organized a quiz competition under Independence Day celebrations announced by the Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab. The University in connection with 14th August celebrations announced a week long celebrations which started on Aug 3.

The Department of Defence and Diplomatic Studies, FJWU organized the quiz competition. Prof. Dr. Naheed Zia Khan, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences was chief guest while Prof. Dr. Saima Kayyani, HoD, Defence and Diplomatic Studies was guest of honor.

The participants from several universities including University of Engineering Taxila (UET), Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, HITEC University participated in the competition. The questions were asked to the participants about Pakistan and the freedom movement.

Later, results were announced by the panel of judges. Ms. Asma Khan and Ms. Isma Qadir, FJWU team stood first whereas Talha Bin Zahid and Syed Jarrar Haider Naqvi, HITEC University, Taxila team got second position. Ms. Naima Razzaqi and Abdul Sami stood at third position in the quiz competition.

Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU addressing the participants appreciated the students for their participation in the quiz competition and distributed certificates among the position holders.