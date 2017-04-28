Em Zee Rifat

Lahore

The hue and cry being raised by the political parties, their leaders, lawyers and others over the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Papers case and calling for setting up of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe some questions raised therein is indeed quite unusual as well as regrettable. This uncalled for and unpleasant reaction as well as criticism over the verdict of the country’s apex court had gone to such an extent within a matter of days that no less a person than the Chief Justice of Pakistan had to say that the dissenting notes in the superior courts verdicts are nothing unusual and nowhere in the world such hue and cry is raised over dissenting notes by the judges in a verdict. The Chief Justice has at the same time called for an end to mistrust on the courts.

After these remarks by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, as reported in the newspapers, it is earnestly hoped that the political parties, their leaders, lawyers and others will refrain from any more criticism of the apex court verdict in the Panama Papers case against the prime minister and formation of the JIT as directed by the apex in any manner. All what the political parties, political leaders and lawyers have been saying during the last couple of days is indeed quite unusual and unheard of. If the tendering of resignation by the prime minister was essential, the apex court would have certainly given that direction in its quite historical verdict. Quite obviously, when the JIT is formed for which the process has already been started and if it requires, the prime minister and his family members will appear before it as and when called.

All of us particularly the opposition political parties, their leaders and lawyers should better wait and avoid making any sort of comments and criticism now that the Chief Justice has called for an end to showing mistrust in the courts in any manner. Formation of the JIT is part of the verdict given by the apex court and causing aspersions on it in any form may amount to committing the contempt of the court. Findings of the JIT to be submitted in 60 days will complete the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case. Till then, it is better that it is all quiet and the critics, whosoever they may be, avoid indulging in quite unusual and uncalled criticism. After what the worthy CJP has said there is hardy justification for anyone to go on indulging in the quite unusual criticism whatsoever, please.