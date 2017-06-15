Quite respectful gesture

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case has summoned Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to appear before it on June 15 (today). According to the reports, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken a welcome decision to appear before the JIT for questioning. This decision has been taken despite the fact that already his two sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz have appeared before the JIT a number of times and grilled and questioned for fours together on each appearance. This is quite a respectful gesture on the part of the sitting prime minister for the superior judiciary of the country.

This belies the quite negative and hostile propaganda by the opposition that the prime minister and his family members have no regard and respect for the superior judiciary of the country. As for reports that the JIT has extended its probe to Shehbaz Sharif family and to near and distant relatives of Sharif family are concerned, it is for the Special Bench of the Supreme Court supervising the JIT working whether this is within the given framework of the JIT or not. One better not comment on this in any manner.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken the important decision after consulting close aides and is in the process of being briefed by his team of lawyers. There are no indications as to whether prime minister will be accompanied by his aides/lawyers when he appears before the JIT or for that matter whether he is going to ask for permission of the JIT in this regard. Irrespective of the outcome, the appearance of the sitting prime minister before the JIT for questioning is certainly going to set a good and welcome tradition in more than one way. This should be duly appreciated and welcomed by all including the opposition in all fairness, please.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

Related