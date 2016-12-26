M Asadullah

Peshawar

Tobacco is the only legal drug that kills many of its users when used exactly as intended by manufacturers. It kills nearly 6 million people annually in the world. In Pakistan, it is estimated that the prevalence of tobacco smoking is 36% for males and 9% for females. Approximately twelve hundred school children start smoking everyday. By observing the addiction of smoking among the youth, Bohemia the Punjabi rapper quick smoking for his fans. In a post on Facebook rapper mentioned “Fact: I’ve been alcohol and smoke free for over a month, oxygen is my only drug now. If I can do it so can you. Change. Say no to drugs.” This is a great step taken by Bohemia, and it will surely cause a positive change in his fans and inspire them to quit smoking. Remember, He did concerts to raise funds for the aid of the flood-affected victims in 2010.

Bohemia the Pakistani-American rapper, songwriter, poet and record producer from California known as the first ever Punjabi rapper and pioneer of a Desi Hip Hop music. Bohemia’s real name is Roger David and he born on October 15, 1979 in Karachi. Later his family transferred to Lahore, where he spent his childhood, followed by seven years in Peshawar.

At the age of fourteen his family moved to the United States, settling in San Francisco. Bohemia given many blockbusters like ‘Kali Denali’, ‘Sahara’, ‘Ek Tera Pyar’, ‘Beparwah’ and many others. He recently released a track ‘Zamana Jali’ from his latest album Skulls and Bones under the T-series label.