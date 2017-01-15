Quetta receives winter’s first snowfall

Islamabad

The first snowfall of the current winter season occured over the hills in Balochistan dropping mercury to -3øC in Quetta, Zhob and other areas on Saturday. Rain with snowfall was also reported in Chaghi, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman and other areas.

Good rainfall with intervals also reported in Sindh. Meanwhile, rain with snowfall is expected to continue in Sindh and Balochistan till Sunday as afterwards the system will likely to enter Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), which will cause rains and snowfall at hilly areas till Wednesday, Met Office said.

In next 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, at scattered places in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

An active western disturbance is affecting Balochistan and adjoining areas and likely to persist over central and upper parts till Wednesday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Sindh, Balochistan while at isolated places in South Punjab, D.I. Khan division and upper FATA.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was: Sindh: Karachi (PAF Masroor 41mm, PAF Faisal 27mm, North Nazimabad 25mm, North Karachi 23mm, Model Observatory 19mm, Airport 13mm, Landhi 08mm, Gulshane Hadid 07mm), Dadu 11mm, Jacobabad 06mm, Larkana 05mm, Moen-jo-Daro 02mm, Balochistan: Dalbandin 22mm, Quetta (city 20mm, Airport 18mm), Sibbi 15mm, Barkhan 12mm, Ormara 11mm, Lasbela 04mm, Zhob 02mm, Kalat 01mm, Punjab: Jhang 03mm.—APP