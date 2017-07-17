Quetta to have National Incubation Center soon

Islamabad

Government has planned to setup National Incubation Center in Quetta with aim to promote a culture of entrepreneurship in Pakistan. 700 startups are currently functional in Pakistan. Entrepreneurial activity is under full throttle with the launch of multiple incubators, accelerators, and investment funds.

National ICT R&D Fund Company, has announced the launch of National Incubation Center (NIC) in Quetta – the main aim of which would be to promote a culture of entrepreneurship in Pakistan, the sources told APP.

Quetta also serves as a trade and communication center between Afghanistan and Pakistan so it can be expected that the majority of locals already have a business know-how.

The NIC Quetta will hopefully provide the locals with proper facilities, mentorship, and funding opportunities to materialize their ideas. This National Incubation Center (NIC) in Quetta is not the first of its kind as Ignite has successfully launched one NIC in Islamabad and others in Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore are under development.

Earlier this year, they also launched an initiative to provide entrepreneurship training to 500 women across Pakistan.—APP