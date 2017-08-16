Quetta blast

The writ of state continues to be challenged. According to ISPR, an army truck was the main target of the terrorists. The carnage of lawyers in Quetta has not been forgotten yet; Quetta witnessed another bloody blast. At least 15 people, including eight security personnel, were killed and about 40 others were wounded when a powerful bomb went off near an army truck at Pishin Bus Stop in Quetta on Saturday. The death toll is feared to go up as some of those injured are said to be in a critical condition.

The unabated terrorism in the country shows no ending at all. The entire metropolis seems to be vulnerable to gruesome attacks of brutal terrorists. Several questions are hovering in the mind. How long will the young brides continue to become widows? When will the children stop becoming orphans? Who is to be held responsible for the sisters of their only martyred brothers? When will the mothers stop mourning at the untimely death of their young sons? Despite the fact that our country is going through a critical period owing to terrorism, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure the safety and security of its people. Security agencies should make sure that the law and order is maintained with tight security in major cities of the country including Quetta.

FIDA UMRANI

Dharo Goth, Hub

