News & Views

Mohammad Jamil

PAKISTAN has urged the British government to reconsider its decision of dropping money laundering probe against Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain. The interior ministry reportedly wrote a letter to British authorities in this regard, seeking details of the cases registered against the MQM chief. In the letter, the interior ministry has expressed reservations over the UK government’s decision to end money laundering cases against the MQM chief. In October last year, British investigative agency Scotland Yard announced that it wrapped up the money laundering case against the MQM chief over lack of evidence. It was further stated that the UK government should reconsider its decision under the light of the evidences and information provided by Pakistani authorities; and that the British authorities should share the related evidences with the Pakistani counterparts to take the cases against Altaf Hussain to the logical conclusion.

It is a question mark on British law system as well as on the credibility of the British government that despite confessional statements by MQM London leaders before the Metropolitan Police in London about RAW’s funding, Altaf Hussain has been let off the hook. Scotland Yard confirmed that police dropped money laundering charges involving Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, Sarfraz Merchant and others. According to Scotland Yard, charges were dropped on the recommendation of Crown Prosecution Service over “insufficient evidences”. It was argued that the case weakened as Pakistani interior ministry failed to assist in the case, which is a blatant lie. Scotland Yard further stated that the court has sought details of Altaf Hussain’s alleged connections with Indian spy agency RAW. But there is not even a faint hope that Altaf will be prosecuted.

Investigation was being carried out against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Chief Altaf Hussain by London Metropolitan Police on charges of money laundering and provocation to torture and life threats to his opponents. Police had seized 400,000 sterling pounds from Altaf Hussain’s residence and office. After last year’s BBC’s documentary and report, party seemed to be in real trouble, as two senior leaders of the MQM told the UK authorities that they received funds from Indian government. UK authorities while investigating the MQM for alleged money laundering had searched party premises and residence of Altaf Hussain, and among other records found a list of weapons for which order was placed and partial payment had also been made. In the light of confession of two London-based MQM leaders and Police having seized 400000 pounds sterling, it is enough evidence to put them in the dock.

On 27th September, MQM Pakistan-dominated Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council had unanimously passed a resolution against Altaf Hussain for having delivered incendiary speech on 22nd August 2016. This shows that Altaf Hussain is losing ground even at the grass root level. MQM Pakistan leader Syed Sardar had presented a draft resolution in Sindh Assembly to initiate treason proceedings against Altaf Hussain under Article 6 of the Constitution, which was passed unanimously. On 2nd September, the National Assembly had unanimously approved a resolution moved by the government against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan diatribe. Altaf Hussain has been shrewd as well as lucky in weathering storms that could have disintegrated the party. He took full advantage of the situation obtaining during Zia era when General wanted to demolish the PPP. After Pervez Musharraf overthrew Nawaz government, what he said, in a counter-coup, he sought the support of the MQM.

The MQM had thrived during military regimes, yet Altaf Hussain badmouthed military and other institutions and always got away with it. In May, 2015, Altaf Hussain in an apparent reference to fall of Dhaka had said: “The youth should get arms and commando training….If RAW can help provide us arms, we will then tell those who have arms.” However, Altaf Hussain is in real soup after Mustafa Kamal’s tirade against Altaf Hussain and MQM Pakistan’s parting ways with the London MQM. Split seems to be real. Last year, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry had sent a reference to British government against Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s founder Altaf Hussain after he delivered an anti-Pakistan speech on 22nd August 2016 that led to violent protest in Karachi. British government reportedly forwarded to London Metropolitan Police the reference sent by Pakistani government.

British home ministry’s official said that the police would examine the evidences submitted by Pakistan’s interior ministry adding that the British government would contact Islamabad if they need more evidences. The reference contended that Altaf Hussain not only violated Pakistani laws but also British and international laws on August 22, 2016. In the past, Pakistan had many a time pointed out that he was inciting violence through his hate speeches, but British government turned a deaf ear to such verbal references. The MQM since its establishment faced many allegations of stirring violence, denying space to other political parties in Karachi and for its efforts to destabilize Pakistan. Reportedly, British authorities had formally recorded interviews with two senior MQM officials who confessed that party was receiving funds from India. Altaf had delivered many hate speeches against his opponents and law enforcing agencies.

He has been preaching violence against his opponents since the time he formed Muhajir Qaumi Movement. Altaf Hussain should do a bit of introspection whether he did any service or disservice to the descendents of those who had waged a struggle under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam for separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He has to realize that Karachi is a port city, and like elsewhere in the world, workers from all regions and areas of the country go there to eke out living. Karachi is not only for Urdu speaking people, but also home to Punjabis, Balochs, Sindhis and Pushtuns, who have given sweat and blood in development of this mega city. It was ironical that the party that had been in power and enjoyed perks, privileges and powers of governance for more than three decades, yet it could stoop so low as to denigrate country’s institutions and play in the hands of enemies of Pakistan.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

