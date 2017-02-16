Quantified data on persons with disabilities must: NA Body

Staff Reporter

National Assembly standing committee on Human Rights on Thursday urged that quantified data on Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) should be collected in order to allocate resources for their welfare and protect their rights. The committee, chaired by Member National Assembly, Baber Nawaz Khan, suggested that a recommendation should be forwarded to the departments concerned to include a separate page in the census data collection form to get authentic data of PWDs in the country.

The body said separate information on number of disable persons in a family with nature of disability, age, gender etc. should be compiled so that a concrete information was available for future planning and policy making to resolve problems faced by them. The committee asked the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) to provide details of appointments in the commission, salary structure, foreign visits of commission head and members, vehicle log book details and other expenditure of the commission in the next meeting.

The committee decided that a meeting with same agenda will be held in the first week of the next month and directed to make sure attendance of all commission members to attend the meeting as no negligence will be tolerated. The Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawer Mumtaz briefed the Committee with the working of the commission.

The Committee appreciated the briefing and directed that there should be established a female desk in approximately all police stations across the country. The Committee also directed that they should have to do efforts for the comprehensive legislation for the transgender.

The committee was attended by Members National Assembly (MNAs) Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub, Sayed Essa Nori, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Kiran Haider, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Amra Khan, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Sajid Nawaz, Aliya Kamran Murtaza and Mrs. Naseema Hafeez Panezai. Besides that senior officers from the Ministry of Human Rights, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) with their staff were also present in the meeting.