Quality of uplift projects hallmark of Govt: PM

Performs groundbreaking of airport Metro link

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday performed ground-breaking of the Metro Bus Link for Islamabad’s new international airport and said his government was committed to timely completion of projects, ensuring quality.

Talking to media, Nawaz Sharif said the Metro project was not part of the new Islamabad international airport, but was added on his direction.

He said the project would complete simultaneously with the airport and would be a great convenience for the middle class and allow them quality air-conditioned transport service.

Nawaz Sharif said the government brought previously sick projects back to life, adding there are so many scams in the country that investigating them will consume all the time.

The Prime Minister to a question said the qua lity of all projects were the hallmark of his Government.

He mentioned the high quality construction of the Hazara motorway project and said there would be no compromise in any project. He said all ongoing projects were being completed in shortest possible time.

Nawaz also mentioned the Neelum Jhelum and Lowari tunnel projects that have been dragging on for years, and added that his government was giving priority to mega communications and infrastructure projects so as to encourage foreign investors and speed up industrialisation.

He said the people will get best possible facilities at their doorsteps, once these projects are completed.

The Prime Minister directed that at no cost the quality should be compromised. He said the project must have the quality of motorways for long lasting life.

When asked about those who were critical of the new roads, the Prime Minister said “May Allah show them right direction.” To a question, he said his government, unlike the governments in the past, believed in transparency.

He said there have been mega corruption scams in the past where huge national resources were wasted. Later, the prime minister visited the state-of-the-art under-construction building of the New Islamabad International Airport wherein he was briefed about the work progress on the project and features of the facility.

Th Prime Minister said a new airport in Pakistan’s capital will be operational by mid-August, replacing the cramped Benazir Bhutto International Airport that has been criticised by many travellers.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority Air Marshal (Retd) Asim Suleiman received the prime minister along with other officials of the Authority.

The prime minister was accompanied by his Advisor on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Chairman National Highway Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

The prime minister visited various sections of the building including passengers’ terminal, different counters, gang-ways and other sections. Almost 95 percent work on the project has been completed and the facility is likely to start operations by July this year.

The airport would also be linked with the M-1 and M-2 motorways as well as the GT Road. The facility features 15 modern docking stations besides vast and modern parking system for the passengers. The traffic control system of international standard is also being installed at the airport that would also ease air traffic movement even during foggy weather. The authorities concerned are making arrangements to cope with the water needs of the airport.

Speaking to journalists, the prime minister said there was so much corruption in the country that “if we get involved in investigations, then it will take up all of our time”, adding that there were so many corruption scandals and frauds that they couldn’t even be listed.

The PM said projects that should have been completed in two years were dragged on for 20 years and still remain incomplete. He vowed to breathe back life into the “sick”, dormant projects that have continued to burden the national exchequer but failed to show any substantial results.

“The infrastructure projects initiated under our administration will definitely see the light of the day,” Sharif promised, adding that speed was a pre-requisite for a country geared towards progress. Shahid Afzal Tarar, Chairman NHA, briefed the Prime Minister and informed him that the project would be completed by August 14. He said the task was assigned on February 11 this year. The Rs 18b Metro Bus link will be completed by National Highway Authority in four phases with a total length of 25.6 Km, 9 bus stations, 12 bridges and 11 underpasses.

He said the contractors have already mobilized equipment on site and work was going on, at a fast pace. The new Metro link is being constructed along the ten-lane wide Kashmir highway from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport.