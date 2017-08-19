Quality products, services to raise perception of ‘Made in Pakistan’

12th Consumers Choice Awards held

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair emphasized that manufacturers and service providers would keep momentum to provide best goods and services in order to raise the high standard of living for Pakistani consumers.

Speaking as a chief guest at the 12th Consumers Choice Awards organized by Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), held at Governor House on Thursday night, he said the awareness level among the consumers is gradually increasing related to the quality of products and services which is a health sign for the competition among the public, manufacturers and service providers.

He added that consumers are well aware to exercise their right of free choice at all level, however platform for recognizing the efforts of companies and brands will create a constructive competition among the products and services.

Zubair mentioned that the present government also established Sindh Food Authority as part of Consumers Act whereas the Consumers Right Council has been working at Governor House to address the issues of the public.

Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts of setting up consumers’ court in Sindh by Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) and hoped that matters related to consumers’ rights will gradually end up ill practices of business in the local market. The award ceremony was graced by various dignitaries and corporate leaders as the guest of honors including Consul General Malaysia Muhammad Ismail, CEO Indus Motor Company Ali Asghar Jamali, DG PSQCA Khalid Siddiqui, CEO Naheed Super Market Abrar Uddin, Zohaib Hassan, COO Shaheen Air International and others.

The awards were distributed in 14 specialized categories including CEO of the Year, Consumers Demand and Consumers Choice. Different companies, businessmen, influential figures, and socialites were conferred with special recognitions and awards for their services they rendered for the development of society.

Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan (CAP) said the presence of unhygienic food in the market is also equaled to the enmity of the country because it threats to the lives of public directly.

He added that authorities should be set up in Pakistan for the issuance of certificates to hygienic food items at all level but there is no such body operating in Pakistan unfortunately which ensures quality and standardization in edible items.

He was of the view that the densely populated country needs authorities as similar to those working in different countries though the certification should be given on the basis of Halal ingredients in food items because of the local population which is largely a Muslim.