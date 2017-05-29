Quality being ensured in ramzan bazaars

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed that effective steps be taken for monitoring the quality, supply and prices of eatables in Ramzan bazaars so that relief could be provided to people in real sense. He warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items.

He was presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Ramazan bazaars, at Civil Secretariat here on Sunday. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said that under the Punjab government’s Ramzan package flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, vegetables and fruits will be available at concessionary rates during the holy month. He said that all the departments concerned should make every effort for providing fruits of Ramzan package to the people. He added that provincial ministers and top officials have been assigned duties to supervise arrangements for Ramazan bazaars; the deputy commissioner should extend full cooperation to them during their visits.

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (R) Zahid Saeed directed deputy commissioners to launch a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders for ensuring availability of daily-use commodities at fixed prices. He said that rate lists should be displayed at shops for facilitating people. He remarked that role of elected representatives is of significant importance in controlling prices of commodities. He said that strict check be kept on quality of daily-use items and weights and measures in Ramzan bazaars. He mentioned that for ensuring quality Punjab Food authority can be engaged in the cities where it is already working.