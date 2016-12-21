Quaid’s week

FOR the first time in many years, the present Government has launched week-long celebrations in connection with 141st birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The striking feature of the activities is that these are not only at State level but a genuine effort has been made to involve people from all walks of life in these celebrations.

There are two distinct realities about Pakistan – it is an ideological state and it was created as a result of a democratic struggle of people of South Asia under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam. As pointed out by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb at the launching ceremony of the celebrations on Monday, the country suffered a lot due to deviation from the chosen path. There was dire need to inculcate awareness among our younger generation that our emancipation lies in adhering to the philosophy of the Quaid who believed in democratic governance, supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and equality of citizens. Similarly, besides giving the nation the motto of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’, the Quaid exhorted Pakistanis to ‘work, work and work’ but today we are paying only lip-service to his teachings and the result is before us. In this backdrop, the Government, especially the Minister for Information deserves credit for chalking out a comprehensive programme to celebrate birth anniversary celebrations using all tools at disposal of ministry including social media. Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui has given directions to National Book Foundation to ensure publication of books on the Quaid and heroes of freedom struggle throughout year. This would help enlighten people about message and teachings of Quaid in their true perspective.

Related