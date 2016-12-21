Quaid’s photographs on display

Staff Reporter

Visitors from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad took keen interest in the rare photographs of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah displayed in the exhibition held at National Art Gallery (NAG) on Tuesday.

The exhibition was part of the week-long celebrations “Humara Quaid” by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The celebrations are aimed at educating the young generation about Quaid’s life and struggle through which he made a history by bringing Pakistan on the world map.

The event highlighted the importance of educating youth about Quaid’s vision of progressive democratic Islamic welfare state where justice, equality protection to religious minorities and harmony will prevail.

Around 300 children from different schools took part in Quaid portrait painting competition.